Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 578 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 16.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.9% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $204.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.87. The stock has a market cap of $97.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $210.10.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus boosted their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.82.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

