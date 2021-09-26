Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Stitch Fix, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Stitch Fix in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.24). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SFIX. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

SFIX stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $113.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.51.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $1,144,512.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $478,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,037 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,032 over the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

