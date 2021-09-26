Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) – National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report released on Wednesday, September 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 7.12%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BIP. TD Securities started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $55.88 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 582.86%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 45.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 902,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,151,000 after purchasing an additional 280,506 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth about $443,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth about $843,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,453,000 after purchasing an additional 214,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.6% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 775,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,320,000 after purchasing an additional 40,865 shares in the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.