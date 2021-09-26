Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Trading Down 3.1%

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) shares dropped 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.59 and last traded at $7.59. Approximately 982 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 7,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.31.

About Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY)

Eramet SA produces mining and metallurgical products. It operates business through the following divisions: Nickel, Manganese, and Alloys. The Nickel division includes mining, production, and sales of nickel and its derivative applications. The Manganese division includes the production, sale, and mining of manganese alloys and manganese chemical derivatives.

