Ergoteles LLC Buys New Shares in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 195,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,133,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,882,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,976,000 after buying an additional 1,479,995 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at about $88,893,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,251,000 after buying an additional 27,318 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,222,000 after buying an additional 54,736 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter worth about $37,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JWN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.31.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,941.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.96. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.62) earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

