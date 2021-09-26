Ergoteles LLC Grows Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,407 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHD. Raymond James cut Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $82.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.82. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $96.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.