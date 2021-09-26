Ergoteles LLC Has $10.58 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $10,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 828.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 43,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,743,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total value of $1,450,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 12,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.47, for a total transaction of $7,355,157.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,876,209.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,628 shares of company stock valued at $58,150,270 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $625.54 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $629.40. The company has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $601.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $558.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Raymond James lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $586.84.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

