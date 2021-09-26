Ergoteles LLC Has $6.72 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ergoteles LLC cut its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,462 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 47,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,659,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 23.3% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1,050.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,589,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 254,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,893,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.6% during the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZO. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,651.89.

In related news, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total value of $12,298,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,855,356. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,444 shares of company stock valued at $71,603,903. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,694.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,085.85 and a 52 week high of $1,704.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,603.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,499.73.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $30.93 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

