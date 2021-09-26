Ergoteles LLC Invests $11.72 Million in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 33,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,715,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 309.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.82, for a total transaction of $27,659,486.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total transaction of $89,122.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,506,840 shares of company stock valued at $905,549,833 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB opened at $352.96 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $995.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.99.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.35.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

