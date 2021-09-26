Ergoteles LLC Takes $6.96 Million Position in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 118,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,955,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.06% of Ozon as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Ozon by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 105,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after buying an additional 18,086 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Ozon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $873,000. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ozon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,070,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Ozon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,017,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ozon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

OZON has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ozon from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

OZON opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.11. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $38.09 and a 12 month high of $68.77.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $499.08 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Ozon Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

