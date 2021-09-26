EUNO (EUNO) Price Down 22.5% Over Last Week

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 26th. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EUNO has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. EUNO has a total market cap of $13.70 million and approximately $10,220.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $351.79 or 0.00811757 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000099 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,325,261,202 coins and its circulating supply is 6,325,261,857 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

