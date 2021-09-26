Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunPower from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SunPower from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.54.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.60. SunPower has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $308.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.68 million. Analysts predict that SunPower will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

