Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SPWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunPower from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SunPower from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.54.
Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.60. SunPower has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $57.52.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.
About SunPower
SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.
