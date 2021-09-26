Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stake Increased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 54.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Exelon were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 81.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 76.6% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $49.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.50 and its 200-day moving average is $46.07. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.50 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

