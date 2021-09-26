Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $119.15

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $119.15 and last traded at $119.15, with a volume of 119 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.77.

EXPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 66.05 and a beta of 0.36.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.11 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $810,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,561,744.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 875 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,594 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exponent Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

