Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Receives C$704.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$704.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FFH shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$735.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$790.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$520.40, for a total transaction of C$78,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,173,190.40.

Shares of FFH traded down C$3.07 on Friday, reaching C$523.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,122. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. Fairfax Financial has a twelve month low of C$346.84 and a twelve month high of C$581.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.99 billion and a PE ratio of 3.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$548.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$553.31.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$53.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$18.78 by C$34.36. The business had revenue of C$8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial will post 56.3100058 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

