Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Shares Gap Up to $12.09

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.09, but opened at $12.41. Fanhua shares last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 15 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $663.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.09.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.86 million during the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 9.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fanhua Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.88%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fanhua by 1,209.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fanhua by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fanhua by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fanhua Company Profile (NASDAQ:FANH)

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

