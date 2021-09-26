Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 363.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 792,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 620,999 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $68,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FATE. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 125.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,554,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,846 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 98.0% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,749,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,228,000 after purchasing an additional 865,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,163,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,628,000 after purchasing an additional 491,946 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 83.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,032,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,574,000 after purchasing an additional 470,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 82.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,025,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,313,000 after purchasing an additional 463,924 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FATE. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

FATE opened at $64.85 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.80 and a 12 month high of $121.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.80.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.96%. The business had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,581,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $306,615.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,949,267.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,474 shares of company stock worth $4,648,315. 18.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

