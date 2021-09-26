Fear Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.41 Million (FEAR)

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded up 15% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 26th. One Fear coin can now be bought for $0.83 or 0.00001909 BTC on major exchanges. Fear has a total market capitalization of $5.41 million and $5.46 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fear has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00057344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00130448 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00012029 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00044418 BTC.

About Fear

FEAR is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Buying and Selling Fear

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

