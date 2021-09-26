FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Increased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,415 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $226.64 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $226.60 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $60.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.55.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.92.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

