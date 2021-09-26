Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $236.70.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf began coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 13th.

Ferrari stock opened at $217.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $176.03 and a 12 month high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 204.6% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

