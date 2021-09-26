Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrexpo currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

OTCMKTS FEEXF opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.69. Ferrexpo has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $7.05.

Ferrexpo Plc engages in mining, processing, and selling of iron ore pellets to the steel industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.