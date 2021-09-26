Field Trip Health Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FTRP)

Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 2,854 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,468% compared to the typical daily volume of 80 call options.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FTRP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on Field Trip Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Field Trip Health stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. Field Trip Health has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $7.71.

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

