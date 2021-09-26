Financial Comparison: Holicity (NASDAQ:HOL) & Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) and Holicity (NASDAQ:HOL) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.8% of Daseke shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Holicity shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of Daseke shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Daseke and Holicity’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daseke $1.45 billion 0.38 $4.10 million $0.52 16.85 Holicity N/A N/A -$7.34 million N/A N/A

Daseke has higher revenue and earnings than Holicity.

Profitability

This table compares Daseke and Holicity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daseke 3.52% 90.83% 6.25% Holicity N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Daseke and Holicity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daseke 0 1 3 0 2.75 Holicity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Daseke currently has a consensus price target of $10.17, indicating a potential upside of 16.06%. Given Daseke’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Daseke is more favorable than Holicity.

Summary

Daseke beats Holicity on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc. engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers. The Specialized Solutions segment focuses on transportation and logistics solutions that include super heavy haul, high-value customized, over-dimensional, commercial glass and high-security cargo solutions. The company was founded by Don R. Daseke in November 2008 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Holicity Company Profile

Holicity Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

