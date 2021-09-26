Financial Review: CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) vs. trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) and trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CompuMed and trivago, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompuMed 0 0 0 0 N/A trivago 0 5 1 0 2.17

trivago has a consensus price target of $2.96, suggesting a potential upside of 6.03%. Given trivago’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe trivago is more favorable than CompuMed.

Profitability

This table compares CompuMed and trivago’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompuMed 11.11% 27.58% 16.10% trivago -9.28% -3.20% -2.60%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CompuMed and trivago’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompuMed $5.27 million 2.85 $340,000.00 N/A N/A trivago $284.32 million 3.51 -$280.30 million ($0.13) -21.46

CompuMed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than trivago.

Volatility and Risk

CompuMed has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, trivago has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.5% of trivago shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of CompuMed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

CompuMed Company Profile

CompuMed, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise telemedicine solutions. It specializes in telecardiology, teleradiology, osteoporosis and mobile diagnostics. The company was founded by Robert Stuckelman in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

trivago Company Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay. The Developed Europe segment includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Rest of the World segment represents all other countries such as Australia, Japan, India, New Zealand, Russia, and Turkey. The company was founded by Rolf T.J. Schrömgens, Peter Vinnemeier, and Stephan Stubner in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

