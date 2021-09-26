Financial Review: ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) and FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI)

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) and FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get ReneSola alerts:

36.1% of ReneSola shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of FTC Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ReneSola and FTC Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReneSola 0 1 3 0 2.75 FTC Solar 0 2 5 1 2.88

ReneSola presently has a consensus target price of $12.40, indicating a potential upside of 91.65%. FTC Solar has a consensus target price of $14.56, indicating a potential upside of 78.90%. Given ReneSola’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ReneSola is more favorable than FTC Solar.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ReneSola and FTC Solar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReneSola $73.92 million 6.10 $2.78 million $0.09 71.89 FTC Solar $187.35 million 3.66 -$15.92 million N/A N/A

ReneSola has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FTC Solar.

Profitability

This table compares ReneSola and FTC Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReneSola 18.11% 4.09% 2.93% FTC Solar N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ReneSola beats FTC Solar on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules. The Solar Power Projects segment offers solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Putuo District, China.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution. The company serves customers through a sales and support network. Its customers include solar asset owners and project developers; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.