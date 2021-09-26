Financial Survey: Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) & MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Revolve Group and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolve Group 0 3 12 0 2.80 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 5 0 2.83

Revolve Group presently has a consensus price target of $65.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.85%. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a consensus price target of $39.33, indicating a potential upside of 35.73%. Given MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is more favorable than Revolve Group.

Profitability

This table compares Revolve Group and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolve Group 13.18% 39.45% 24.85% MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. -5.45% -2.05% -1.02%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Revolve Group and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolve Group $580.65 million 8.63 $56.79 million $0.70 98.34 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $737.44 million 3.39 $7.02 million $0.50 57.96

Revolve Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revolve Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.6% of Revolve Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.1% of Revolve Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Revolve Group beats MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc. engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands. The Forward segment provides luxury products. The company was founded by Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, CA.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Munich, Germany.

