First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FR. Truist upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.59.

NYSE:FR opened at $53.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $56.90.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.70%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 79,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

