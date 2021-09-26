First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Position Lessened by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,601 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $23,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 123.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,954,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 50.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.31.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $197.61 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $204.68. The company has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.74 and its 200-day moving average is $187.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

