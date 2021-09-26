FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin Sells 700 Shares of Stock

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$240.00, for a total transaction of C$168,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,600 shares in the company, valued at C$49,584,000.

Jeremy Alan Rakusin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FirstService alerts:

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 2,000 shares of FirstService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$240.00, for a total transaction of C$480,000.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 2,000 shares of FirstService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$242.98, for a total transaction of C$485,960.00.

Shares of FSV opened at C$241.50 on Friday. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of C$162.91 and a 52 week high of C$249.90. The firm has a market cap of C$10.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$236.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$213.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$863.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 21.26%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSV. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService to C$232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$191.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService to C$239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService to C$251.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$228.25.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.