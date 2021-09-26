Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreases Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in CME Group were worth $20,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 406.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 12,934 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 372.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 21,448 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $572,000. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $198.01 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $221.82. The company has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.06.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $201,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CME. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.83.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

