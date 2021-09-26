Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreases Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Twilio were worth $17,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.96.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.05, for a total value of $2,416,646.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total transaction of $19,193,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 155,016 shares of company stock worth $58,119,830 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $343.21 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.03 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.09. The stock has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a PE ratio of -76.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

