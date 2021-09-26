Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 192.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394,282 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in CSX were worth $19,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,564,624,000 after purchasing an additional 93,442,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,717 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 216.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,357,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,167,279,000 after purchasing an additional 177,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,337,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,629 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX opened at $30.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.88. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

