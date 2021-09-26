Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $16.21 Million Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned 0.14% of Essential Utilities worth $16,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 459.6% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $47.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.24. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.268 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

