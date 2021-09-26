Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $23.51 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 348,697 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $23,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,901,000 after buying an additional 5,190,532 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,233,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $544,676,000 after buying an additional 5,173,603 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 313.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,862,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $321,661,000 after buying an additional 3,687,177 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 513.9% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,339,147 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $287,035,000 after buying an additional 3,632,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,019,839 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $927,412,000 after buying an additional 2,620,958 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $71.10 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $76.16. The company has a market capitalization of $85.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The TJX Companies’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

