Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 5,600 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,735 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,453,000 after buying an additional 1,244,784 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,508,809 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,908,000 after buying an additional 342,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941,186 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $844,607,000 after buying an additional 54,343 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,856,616 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,858,000 after buying an additional 222,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,743,391 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,528,000 after buying an additional 121,953 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $183.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $181.98 and a one year high of $280.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. Stifel Nicolaus cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.70.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

