Frank T. Watkins Sells 2,008 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.76, for a total value of $435,254.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Frank T. Watkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $340,400.00.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $222.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 6.66. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -145.46 and a beta of 1.28. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.09 and a 52-week high of $237.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.89.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.57.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

