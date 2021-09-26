Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FRHLF. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.40.

OTCMKTS FRHLF opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.06. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $8.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.4731 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

