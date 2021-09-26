Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at Desjardins

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

FRHLF opened at $7.88 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $8.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

