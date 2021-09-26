Frontier (FRONT) Trading 26.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One Frontier coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00002524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Frontier has a market capitalization of $70.30 million and approximately $23.15 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00057846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002611 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00132006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00011886 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00042970 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier (FRONT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,387,500 coins. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

