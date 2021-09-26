Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Citigroup

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ULCC. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontier Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $15.61 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.42.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Shares of ULCC stock opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Frontier Group has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $22.70.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.17 million. The business’s revenue was up 183.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Frontier Group will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.