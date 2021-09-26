FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNOV. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNOV opened at $38.29 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $38.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.49.

