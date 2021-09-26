fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives $39.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on FUBO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSE FUBO opened at $25.42 on Thursday. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average of $25.96.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.43 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 145.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.67%. fuboTV’s quarterly revenue was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,150,306 shares in the company, valued at $37,960,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 0.4% during the second quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 116,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in fuboTV by 7.0% in the second quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in fuboTV by 9,530.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

