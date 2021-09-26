FUD.finance Trading Up 163.7% Over Last 7 Days (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. FUD.finance has a total market cap of $542,812.70 and approximately $9,297.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FUD.finance has traded up 163.7% against the dollar. One FUD.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22.98 or 0.00054010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00056769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00127162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011753 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00043006 BTC.

FUD.finance Profile

FUD.finance (FUD) is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

Buying and Selling FUD.finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUD.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUD.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

