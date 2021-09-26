FUNToken Price Reaches $0.0184 (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One FUNToken coin can now be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $200.42 million and $21.43 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00056750 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00129349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00011761 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00043051 BTC.

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUNToken is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,899,873,621 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

