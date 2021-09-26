Furucombo Hits Market Cap of $1.07 Million (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000539 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Furucombo has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. Furucombo has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $501,723.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00067419 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00103766 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00133396 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,458.09 or 0.99521838 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,074.73 or 0.07041338 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.71 or 0.00755067 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

