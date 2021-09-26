FY2021 EPS Estimates for Alcoa Co. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alcoa in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.27 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.37. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alcoa’s FY2022 earnings at $5.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AA. Argus raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.94 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

AA opened at $48.49 on Friday. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 2.65.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 521.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

