FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lennar Co. Reduced by Wedbush (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lennar in a report released on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $12.53 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.68. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.94 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LEN. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.56.

NYSE:LEN opened at $99.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $69.41 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Lennar by 4.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,675,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,225,000 after buying an additional 381,936 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Lennar by 38.5% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,876,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,129,000 after buying an additional 1,077,964 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 14.1% during the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,958,000 after buying an additional 202,219 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the second quarter valued at about $150,197,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 64.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,771,000 after buying an additional 457,922 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

