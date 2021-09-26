G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.650-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $972.45 million.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.100-$3.200 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIII. Barclays upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.29.

Shares of GIII opened at $29.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.01. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

