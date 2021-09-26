Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Galapagos by 565.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,050,000 after acquiring an additional 346,013 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 1,188.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 36,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 33,276 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Galapagos in the second quarter valued at $5,167,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Galapagos in the second quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Galapagos by 2,029.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLPG. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James set a $65.80 price objective on shares of Galapagos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays cut shares of Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

Shares of GLPG stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.54. Galapagos NV has a 52-week low of $53.30 and a 52-week high of $148.68.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.24. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. The business had revenue of $184.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Galapagos NV will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

