Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11,645.41

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of £116.45 ($152.15) and traded as low as £107.70 ($140.71). Games Workshop Group shares last traded at £108.60 ($141.89), with a volume of 57,063 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of £116.45 and a 200-day moving average price of £111.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a GBX 25 ($0.33) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other Games Workshop Group news, insider Kevin Rountree purchased 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of £117.40 ($153.38) per share, with a total value of £160,838 ($210,135.88).

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

